FIFA president estimates that 5 billion people will watch Qatar's World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino has said that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be watched by 5 billion people around the world.



The 2018 World Cup in Russia drew a record-breaking 3.5 billion viewers on television. Starting in late November, Qatar, a small but wealthy Gulf Arab state, will host the first World Cup in the Middle East.



Its ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday, May 23, 2022, criticized attacks on Qatar by some people, "including many in positions of influence", over its hosting of the event.



"Even today, there are still people who cannot accept the idea, that an Arab Muslim country, would host a tournament, like the World Cup," he said in a speech at the World Economic Forum.



He said Qatar, like other states, was "not perfect" but has pushed reforms and development. Reforms include raising the minimum wage and new rules authorities say are designed to protect workers, including from heat stress.



Human rights organizations have slammed Qatar for its treatment of migrant workers, who, along with other foreigners, make up the majority of the country's population.



In Qatar, homosexuality is prohibited. There are concerns about women's status, as some require permission from a male relative to marry, work in government jobs, or travel internationally.



The tournament organizers emphasize that everyone is welcome in Qatar, regardless of sexual orientation or background, while also cautioning fans against public displays of affection.



Qatar has stated that its labor system is still in the works, denying a report from Amnesty International in 2021 that thousands of migrant workers were being exploited.