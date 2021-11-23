FIFA kick starts beach soccer training course for coaches, administrators and club trainers

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: Ghana Beach Soccer Committee

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to kick start the first of many FIFA Beach Soccer courses, workshops and certification clinics specifically designed for coaches, officials, referees and related beach soccer officers.



These courses which are being spearheaded under the directions of the Ghana FA, would greatly boost and enhance the knowledge of Beach Soccer stakeholders in Ghana.



Beyond capacity building, the courses would also afford FIFA a closer working relationship with Beach Soccer Ghana and the new structures put in place after the period of Normalization in Ghana football.



The course opening ceremony on Tuesday 23rd November is scheduled for 9 am at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram.



The GFA President Kurt Okraku and Beach Soccer Ghana Chairman Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah are both expected to be in attendance.



Thirty Coaches from various Beach Soccer clubs are expected to attend the coaching course.



FIFA Beach Soccer expert, Mr. Angelo Schirinzi is in Ghana to conduct the course.



The GFA Technical Director Ben Lippert and Director of Coaching Education Prof Joseph Mintah will coordinate the course.



This forms part of the GFA and Beach Soccer Committee’s preparations as they await the lifting of the ban on sporting activities at Beaches in Ghana.