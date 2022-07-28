FIFA goalkeeper trainers’ course underway in Prampram

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A five-day FIFA Specialised Goalkeepers’ Coaches course has commenced at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram.



Twenty-five selected goalkeeper trainers are taking part in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and FIFA course which began on Monday.



Goalkeeper trainers of all the national teams and a few trainers from the various leagues in the country are participating in the course.



Among the coaches taking part in the course are the goalkeeper trainers for Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, and for FA Cup winners, Hearts of Oak – Joseph Baah and Eric Amponsah.



Black Stars goalkeeper trainer, Richard Kingston is also joined by former Black Stars goalkeepers George Owu, Fatau Dauda, Abukari Damba, and Sammy Adjei, among others.



FIFA Instructor Mr. Alejandro Heredia is leading the course sessions with assistance from Bernard Lippert, Technical Director, Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah, Director of Coaching Education, and Maxwell Ceasar Kemeh, the Administrative Manager, and other Course Coordinators.