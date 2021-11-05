FIFA celebrates Abedi Pele on his birthday

• The legendary Abedi Pele turns 56 today



• FIFA has taken to Twitter to celebrate Ghana and African football legend



• Abedi Pele is a former captain of the Black Stars



The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has celebrated African football legend Abedi Pele on his birthday.



The Ghana legend and three-times CAF African Footballer of the year turn 56 today, November 5, 2021.



Abedi Pele is often regarded as the Greatest African Footballer of all time due to his exceptional performances for the Black Stars of Ghana and French giants Olympique de Marseille in the 90s.



He was lost part of the last Black Stars squad that won Ghana’s last Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Libya 1982.





“A #UCL winner and one of the Mother Continent's all-time greats Glowing star. Happy birthday to 3-time African Footballer of the year Abedi Pele,” FIFA tweeted.





