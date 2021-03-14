Andre Ayew stars as Swansea City win at Luton Town to boost promotion hopes

Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021
Source: Football Ghana
Swansea City moved up to second in the Championship as Conor Hourihane's early goal earned them a smash-and-grab 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road.
Luton dominated for much of the match and missed several chances with Swansea having to work hard to grind out a win.
Hourihane's goal after a decisive break came from one of only two Swansea efforts on target in a game where they were nearly always on the back foot.
Jordan Clark headed wide with Luton's best chance of a frustrating contest.
Andre Ayew, who has been the best player for the Jack Army enjoyed the full minutes of the game.