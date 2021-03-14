You are here: HomeSports2021 03 14Article 1203880

Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Andre Ayew stars as Swansea City win at Luton Town to boost promotion hopes

Swansea City moved up to second in the Championship as Conor Hourihane's early goal earned them a smash-and-grab 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road.

Luton dominated for much of the match and missed several chances with Swansea having to work hard to grind out a win.

Hourihane's goal after a decisive break came from one of only two Swansea efforts on target in a game where they were nearly always on the back foot.

Jordan Clark headed wide with Luton's best chance of a frustrating contest.

Andre Ayew, who has been the best player for the Jack Army enjoyed the full minutes of the game.

