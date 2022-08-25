FIFA World Cup trophy to land in Ghana in September

Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The FIFA World Cup trophy will arrive in Ghana on September 3, 2022, for a day tour as part of creating awareness for the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.



The main purpose of the trophy tour is to raise awareness in the countries that will participate in the tournament. Therefore, all the 32 qualified countries for the World Cup will be visited.



Also, the trophy tour sponsored by Coca-Cola is a move by FIFA to visit countries of all the 211 member associations before 2030.



The original trophy was unveiled in Dubai, at the Coca-Cola Arena on May 12, 2022, before the journey to targeted 51 countries began.



The Black Stars qualified for the inter-continental showpieces after eliminating Nigeria in the playoffs.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament is scheduled to kick start from November 21 to December 18.







EE/KPE