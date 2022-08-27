FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Ghana in September

Sports News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Football-loving fans in Ghana will have the privilege to experience the 2022 FIFA World Cup Trophy from Saturday, September 3, to Sunday, September 4, 2022, as part of a tour of all qualified 32 nations.



According to the football world governing body, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), the motive behind the World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is to invite football fans to view the most iconic symbol in football.



It will also allow fans to experience the real magic of the world’s largest, most anticipated sporting event – the FIFA World Cup 2022. The one-and-only, solid-gold Original FIFA World Cup.



The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off in May in Dubai and has travelled to 19 countries and territories, including Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Cambodia, Pakistan, Lebanon, and more.



The second phase of the tour kicked off on 19 August in Zurich, Switzerland, and will stop in all other FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying nations, including Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, and Morocco.



Throughout 2022, the Original FIFA World Cup trophy will travel to 51 countries and territories, bringing Coca-Cola and FIFA one step closer to visiting all FIFA’s 211 Members across the world by 2030.



Upon the arrival of the Trophy at the Kotoka International Airport, a press conference is expected to take place before the trophy is sent to Jubilee House for President Akufo-Addo.



A consumer event will also be organized on the second day at the Accra Polo Court. David TREZEGUET, the FIFA Legend who won FIFA World Cup in 1998 will be accompanying the trophy during the two-day activities in Ghana.



The senior franchise manager, Coca-Cola Ghana, Philip Boadu Assah told the GFA’s communication that they are “Excited to bring the iconic Original FIFA World Cup Trophy to Accra” adding that “for millions, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the most iconic symbol in football and share their passion for the game.”



FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer, Colin Smith opined that he is very optimistic the tour will enable the football-loving fans to go to the tournament proper to experience the biggest football festival.



“The first phase of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola was a fantastic success, engaging the broader public in the game’s emerging and established markets with the magic of the biggest football festival on Earth.



“By visiting all FIFA World Cup qualifying nations for the first time, the momentum of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will continue to build, giving fans of all ages a taste of the excitement to come – and we hope they will join us in Qatar later this year for the ultimate celebration of the beautiful game,” he noted.



This year’s FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is the most sustainable journey yet. For the first time, at each stop, waste will be reduced and consumption of energy, materials, and other resources will be reduced.



The Coca-Cola Company has had a long-standing relationship with FIFA since 1976 and has been an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup since 1978.



Coca-Cola has advertised at every FIFA World Cup stadium since 1950 and is a long-time supporter of football at all levels.



This is the fifth time that Coca-Cola and FIFA have come together to bring the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola to the world GFA Communications.



Schedule for the second leg (subject to change):



19-20 August – Switzerland (send-off)



24-25 August – Korea Republic



26-27 August – Japan



29-30 August – Australia



1 September – IR Iran



3-4 September – Ghana



6-7 September – Senegal



8-9 September – Cameroon



10-11 September – Morocco



13-14 September – Tunisia



15 September – Portugal



16 September – Spain



17-18 September – Croatia



20-21 September – Serbia



22-24 September – Poland



25 September – the Netherlands



28-30 September – Denmark



2-3 October – Germany



4-5 October – Belgium



6-9 October – France



11 October – Wales



12-13 October – England



15-20 October – Mexico



21-23 October – Brazil



25-27 October – Argentina



28-29 October – Uruguay



31 October – 1 November – Ecuador



2-3 November – Costa Rica



5-8 November – the USA



9 November – Canada



11-12 November – Saudi Arabia



13-14 November – Qatar