FIFA World Cup play-off: Vice President Bawumia commended for online ticket initiative

Sports News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been lauded for initiating the idea to digitise the sale of football match tickets, starting with the crucial FIFA World Cup play-off with Nigeria on Friday.



Speaking earlier this month at the launch of the digitized National Assay Laboratory in Accra Dr. Bawumia hinted e-tickets would be sold for the Ghana versus Nigeria first leg play-off, following series of discussions between his office and the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority.



The e-ticket sale for the match has since been implemented, and in a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Ministry of Youth and Sports announced the "remarkable success" of the initiative, and also acknowledged the role of Dr. Bawumia in getting it successfully implemented.



"With less than 48 hours to kick-off for the much-awaited encounter between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, we are happy to announce that our novel e-ticket sales, initiated by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has so far registered nearly 20,000 tickets which is half the capacity of the Baba Yara Stadium," the Ministry of Youth and Sports wrote.



"Considering that this is the first time we are using this technology, we are quite impressed by the remarkable patronage and success of the initiative. We thank the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for initiating this drive and pushing all stakeholders to make it possible for this crucial World Cup playoff with Nigeria."



"Indeed, we are getting into a new era where the scramble for tickets at stadium gates will be a thing of the past. It is Digi-time and it is time for convenience. Thank you, Mr. Vice President and all our partners.'



The Vice President, who is credited with championing government's digitization agenda, has on a number of occasions, urged sports stakeholders to take advantage of government's digitization drive and digitize their operations, especially merchandising and ticket sales.



The successful implementation of the e-ticket in such a crucial World Cup qualifiers, with high ticket demand, is a giant step in the football industry, which clubs are expected to emulate in line with modern practice globally.



For fans to conveniently get their tickets online for Friday's match between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, they can dial *711# on all networks and then follow the steps..



