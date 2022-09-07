FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour: Stephen Appiah meets ex-Juventus teammate David Trezeguet

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Stephen Appiah met former Juventus teammate David Trezeguet at the FIFA World Cup trophy tour event in Accra.



Between 2003 and 2005, the former Black Stars captain and the former France attacker were teammates at Juventus.



Appiah cordially welcomed Trezeguet in a video sighted by footballghana.com.



Juventus paid Parma 2 million euros in the summer of 2003 to secure Appiah's services on loan, with an option to a permanent 6 million euros transfer in 2004.



Appiah enjoyed a good first season for Juventus, playing in 30 Serie A games and appearing in the Coppa Italia final. He also made his debut in the UEFA Champions League.



In his second season at Juventus, Appiah played in 18 Serie A games.



Below is the video:



