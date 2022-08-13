FIFA World Cup 2022: Full list of all the coach set to be in Qatar

Sports News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the 22nd running of the FIFA World Cup competition, the quadrennial international men's football championship contested by the senior national teams of the member associations of FIFA.



It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.



The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H with South Korea, Uruguay, and Portugal.



Here is a list of all the coaches who will be in charge of their teams at Qatar 2022:



GROUP A

Qatar: Félix Sánchez

Ecuador: Gustavo Alfaro

Senegal: Aliou Cissé

Netherlands: Louis van Gaal



GROUP B

England: Gareth Southgate

Iran: Dragan Skočić

United States: Gregg Berhalter

Wales: Rob Page



GROUP C

Argentina: Lionel Scaloni

Saudi Arabia: Hervé Renard

Mexico: Gerardo "Tata" Martino

Poland: Czesław Michniewicz



GROUP D

France: Didier Deschamps

Australia: Graham Arnold

Denmark: Kasper Hjulmand

Tunisia: Jalel Kadri



GROUP E

Spain: Luis Enrique

Costa Rica: Luis Fernando Suárez

Germany: Hansi Flick

Japan: Hajime Moriyasu



GROUP F

Belgium: Roberto Martínez

Canada: John Herdman

Morocco: Walid Regragui (TBC)

Croatia: Zlatko Dalić



GROUP G

Brazil: Tite

Serbia: Dragan Stojković

Switzerland: Murat Yakin

Cameroon: Rigobert Song



GROUP H

Portugal: Fernando Santos

Ghana: Otto Addo

Uruguay: Diego Alonso

South Korea: Paulo Bento