FIFA U20 World Cup winner pays courtesy call on Kwesi Nyantakyi 

Soccer News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FC Hermannstadt defender Bright Addae paid a courtesy call on Former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi and was accompanied by his wife and operations manager Dickson Boadi.



The Ghanaian defender has a long-standing relationship with the former CAF first Vice president.



Addae played for Kwesi Nyantakyi's former side Wa All Stars before his move abroad after the FIFA U20 World Cup triumph in Egypt in 2009.



The U-20 World Cup winner on his visit commended Kwesi Nyantakyi for his efforts and legacy in Ghana football.



"Daddy please am here today to visit and also to say thank you for your immense support both on and off the field. May God bless and grant all your heart desires".



" Your legacies both domestic and foreign will forever be remembered. There is no way the success story of the Ghana Football Association will be told without your name".



The former GFA boss also thanked the Ghanaian defender and his entourage for the visit.



He commended Bright Addai's Foundation for helping the needy in society.



"Let me use this opportunity to say thank you to you all for the visit. I'm happy to see you again Bright and I do appreciate all that you are doing for me through your foundation".



"Invest wisely while you embark on charity works and always remember there is life after football. It is my prayers that you succeed in anything that you do".



The Bright Addae Foundation is set to donate some items in the Upper West regional capital to honour the legacy of the former GFA boss.







