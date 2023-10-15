FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers: Black Princesses beat Guinea-Bissau 3-0

Sports News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana'S U20 Women’s national team put on a fine second half display on Saturday afternoon to see off their Guinea-Bissau counterpart with a 3-0 victory.



The Ghanaian side nicknamed the Black Princesses locked horns with the opponent today in the second meeting of the tie in Round 2 of the African qualifiers for the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.



In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Princesses battled hard to beat Guinea Bissau 6-0 on aggregate to qualify for the third round.



Ghana started the game well launching attacks into the box of the opponent.



Ghana nearly scored in the 3rd minute but a miscommunication between the players saw the resulting shot go wide off target.



Goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku was called into action a minute later to save a cross from Guinea Bissau.



From the 30th mark Ghana couldn't control the game, the players misplaced passes which allowed Guinea Bissau to dictate play.



Faiza Abdul Rashid scored for Ghana in the 41st minute after the Guinea Bissau goalkeeper fumbled the ball in the box. The referee canceled the goal due to an infringement.



After the break Ghana pushed forward looking for the game's first goal.



Tracy Twum in the 49th minute finally broke the deadlock.



Wasiima Mohammed headed in Ghana's second goal from Success Ameyaa's corner kick in the 59th minute.



Ghana's third goal was scored by Helen Alormenu in the 82nd minute.



The Black Princesses will face Eswatini in the third round qualifiers in search of a ticket to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.