FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup draw: Black Princesses placed in Pot 3

Soccer News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana’s Black Princesses are in Pot 3 ahead of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup draw.



Ghana booked their spot at the global showpiece with a 5-1 aggregate win over Ethiopia in the final round of qualifiers.



Ben Fokuo’s side will join 15 others to battle for the U-20 World Cup trophy in Costa Rica.



Two time runners up, and Africa’s other representative, Nigeria, have been placed in Pot 2 together with Spain, USA and Mexico.



The 16 teams have been divided into 4 pots, of which one team from each pot will be drawn from Group A-D.



The tournament, which takes place in two Cities, San Jose and Alajuela, is expected to commence on August 10, with the final coming off on August 28.





