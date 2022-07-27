FIFA U-20 WWC: We have the capacity to make history – GFA boss tells Black Princesses

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, was at the Kotoka International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday, July 27, to see off the Black Princesses as they embark on the journey to France.



The Princesses are set for a record sixth consecutive FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup and will continue their preparations in France before leaving for Costa Rica.



"It’s been many weeks of hard work, waiting and you all dreaming about the vision to play at the highest level of football in your category. Now the waiting is over, it is now time to be very focused on the last leg,” he said.



"As you leave Ghana for France to continue the long journey to Costa Rica. I am sure it is a journey each one of you has been waiting for.



"From your clubs, you were picked to represent your country and now is the moment. We have been on this journey before as a country but always exit at the group stage. But I believe we have a group of talented players who can go beyond the group stage’’



"I have always said that, when we stay and play as a unit, stay together and for each other, we are always strong. And I believe that in this tournament, beginning from the friendly against France, you will stay as a unit and encourage each other when it is tough because it will be tough.



"But when it is tough, that is the right moment that you need each other. Communicate a lot more and for those of you with international exposure, take the lead and encourage your colleagues at all times.



"Encourage each other and know that it is possible because I believe we will make history. If you do your best as an individual, that will have a positive effect on the team.



"Play well in all your games as you never know who will be watching anytime you step foot on the pitch.



"The Ministry of Youth and Sports has been very supportive of your journey which means the Government of Ghana is behind you. The Government will support you till you get to Costa Rica and hopefully win the trophy.



On behalf of the Executive Council and all football-loving fans and beyond, we wish you the very best of luck.



"Have a safe journey to France and to Costa Rica, where the battle lines will be drawn and I am positive that you will do your best and show that we are Ghana. God bless our homeland Ghana, and make our nation great and strong,” he added.



He used the occasion to congratulate the Captain of the side, Evelyn Badu for her recent awards (Women Inter club player and Women young player of the year) at the just-ended CAF awards for making Ghana proud and encouraged her to lead the team to put up a good performance in Costa Rica.



He also congratulated Doris Boaduwaa on her nomination in the Women’s Young Player of the year category in the CAF awards



The Black Princesses will take on France on Friday, July 29, as part of preparations for the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.