FIFA U-20 WWC: Black Princesses coach Ben Fokuo confident weather conditions won't affect team against Ethiopia

Sports News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Princesses coach, Ben Fokuo, has disclosed that the weather conditions in Addis Ababa won't affect his team in Sunday's FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.



Ghana held their official training session on Saturday at the Abebe Bikila stadium ahead of their first leg encounter.



The Princesses booked a place in the last stage of the qualifiers with a 7-1 win aggregate over Uganda.



"We know the weather already and it is not bad. We had our official training and if you look at how the girls are working hard, you will know the weather is not an issue. The weather is not so different from what we are used to in Ghana," coach Fokuo told ghanafa.org.



He added that, the team has prepared very well in Ghana to make it to this stage of the qualifying campaign.



"We have been preparing at Ghanaman and had series of friendly matches. The players want to make it to Costa Rica and their demeanour shows so I know they will get all the maximum points tomorrow."



The game is scheduled for 1:00 GMT kick off at the Abebe Bikila stadium, on Sunday March 13, 2022.



With Costa Rica in sight, the Black Princesses are hoping to finish off the qualifying campaign without a defeat.



The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup is slated for Costa Rica in August 2022.