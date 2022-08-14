FIFA U-20 WWC: Black Princesses coach Ben Fokuo confident of beating Japan

Sports News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Princesses head coach Ben Fokuo is confident of beating defending champions Japan in their second Group D encounter at the on-going FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.



The game is scheduled for the Estadio Alejandro Morera at 17:00 GMT on Sunday, August 14, 2022.



The Princesses lost 3-0 to USA in their opening game and currently lie bottom of the group after match day one.



"We had a recovery session before the official training today and we are working on every angle and making sure we get a good result from Japan," coach Fokuo said.



"The players are doing well and areas that need strengthening are been worked on. Everyone is working hard towards tomorrow’s game for us to get a good result.



"We have psyched them to put the defeat against USA behind and think about the next games and you can see it from their demeanor during training that they have moved on."



He added, "We hope we don’t record any injury ahead of the game as the girls are prepared for the match. It will be a very difficult game and we hope to get a good result before we meet the Netherlands. The game against Japan is very important to us and we need to psych the players very well but we are not under any pressure."



"We have lost our first game and we don’t want to repeat it again. We will be tactically disciplined going into the game and hopefully get maximum points."