FIFA U-17 WWC: Black Maidens to face Senegal in second leg tie on March 20

Sports News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Maidens of Ghana will take on the Young Teranga Lionesses of Senegal in the 2nd leg of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 first round qualifiers at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.



Coach Baba Nuhu’s side are heading into the match with a 1-0 advantage from the 1st leg which was played in Thies – Senegal a fortnight ago.



Princess Owusu scored the only goal of the match inside 87 minutes to give Ghana a slight advantage ahead of the 2nd leg.



Ghana are chasing a record 7th straight FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup appearance having finished 3rd at the 2012 edition in Azerbaijan.



The match against Senegal is scheduled for 3pm kick off on Sunday, March 20, 2022.