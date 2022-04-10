You are here: HomeSports2022 04 10Article 1512251

Sports News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

FIFA U-17 WWC: Black Maidens to face Guinea

Ghana’s Black Maidens are scheduled to battle Guinea in the third round of the FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup, India 2022 Qualifiers.

The Maidens booked a place in the third round of the qualifiers with a 4:0 aggregate win over Senegal last Month in a two-legged affair in Mbour and Accra respectively.

The team has since been camping and fine-tuning at the Ghana Football Association(GFA) technical center in Prampram.

Coach Baba Nuhu is expected to name his squad for the showdown in Conakry later in the week.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is slated for India in October this year.