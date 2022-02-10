FIFA Ranking: Ghana record worst position since 2004

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

The Black Stars of Ghana have dropped to 11th in the latest FIFA ranking released for the month of January 2022 following their abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana was ranked 61st in the world which is the worst position the country has placed since 2004.



The Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stages with their worst performance in history after defeat to Morocco, Comoros and a draw against Gabon.



Ghana’s opponent for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs, Nigeria moved up in the ranking to the 3rd best in Africa and 32nd globally.



AFCON Champions Senegal who are currently the best team on the continent also moved up to 18th in the world.



The rest of the top five is positions are held by Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt and Tunisia respectively.



Dethroned champions, Algeria have dropped to sixth after exiting the AFCON 2021 at group stages.



Ghana’s previous spot, 8th place in Africa has been taken over by Mali while host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar have taken over the 52nd position which was previously held by Ghana.



