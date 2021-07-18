FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Hearts for winning GPL title

Sports News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has sent a letter to Ghana Football Association(GFA) President Kurt ES Okraku, congratulating Accra Hearts of Oak for emerging as Champions of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League.



In his letter, the FIFA President hailed Accra Hearts of Oak’s victory, putting it down to the hard work, passion, and commitment exhibited by every member of the team towards their triumph.



“Please allow me to congratulate Hearts of Oak for having been crowned 2020/21 champions of Ghana!



"This title is, no doubt, the result of hard work, passion, and commitment, and everyone at the club can be proud of this important achievement. I would be grateful if you could please extend my congratulations to everybody involved, whom I encourage to continue working with team spirit, passion, and determination.



"On behalf of the international football community, I finally take this opportunity to thank you and your Association for your contribution to the development and the prosperity of football in Ghana, in your region, and around the world.



"I look forward to seeing you again soon,” the FIFA President wrote.



Hearts of Oak were handed the league trophy at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Saturday despite their 1-0 loss to WAFA in the last round of matches.



