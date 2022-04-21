FIFA, CAF don't know you - GFA blasts NSA over state of stadiums

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

No FIFA standard stadium in Ghana 14 years after CAN 2008



NSA clashes with GFA over state of stadiums



Ghana in Group E of 2023 AFCON qualifiers



Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football has stung the National Sports Authority over a communique in which the latter sought to discredit FA’s claim that the temporal permit granted the Baba Yara Sports Stadium by the Confederation of Africa Football for the World Cup play-off between Ghana and Nigeria has been withdrawn.



Henry Asante Twum on Peace FM insisted that their publication on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 was necessitated by a letter from CAF and that there is not a single stadium in the country that meets the FIFA standard.



He stated that the copies of a CAF letter dated April 4 withdrawing the approval of the stadium were made available to the National Sports Authority and its Director-General, Professor Peter Twumasi.



He dismissed notions that the FA were deliberately spreading falsehood to make the NSA look bad.



“When FIFA and CAF want to communicate with Ghana, they don’t know any entity called NSA. Their communication will come to the GFA. The letter in question is not the one that was sent in March. This letter came on April 4.



“Due to our experience with the NSA and how they’ve conducted themselves over the years, the first thing we did was to send a copy of this letter to the ministry and another copy to the Director-General. No one will hide somewhere and draft a letter. This letter was sent on the 4th of April and it’s purely based on the report by the person GFA sent”, he said.



Meanwhile the Ghana Football Association has disclosed its decision to table the Accra and Cape Coast Sports Stadium as venues for 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



Ghana Football Association Club Licensing Manager Julius Ben Emunah has said that the FA will make the submission before the deadline on April 25, 2022.



"We are going to submit Cape Coast Sports Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium to CAF by April 25, 2022 which is the deadline", he told Asempa FM. Ghana have been paired in Group E of the qualifiers against Angola, Central Africa Republic and Madagascar.



