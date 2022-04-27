FIFA/CAF disapproved Ghana stadiums because there is no facility manager – Expert

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

CAF disapproves Baba Yara Stadium from list of approved stadiums



Baba Yara Stadium hosts Ghana vs Nigeria match



NSA and GFA tussle over CAF ban



A Committee Member of the International Facility Manager’s Association has disclosed that the stadiums in Ghana were unable to meet the requirement of the world and African football governing body because there are no facility managers in charge of management.



According to Prince Botchway, the idea of constructing stadiums and not putting an expert in charge of ensuring good maintenance culture is what has resulted in the disapproval of CAF.



Mr Botchway, who was speaking at the World Facility Manager’s Day in Accra on April 27, 2022, stated that the National Sports Authority must employ a professional Facility Manager for each stadium to monitor and improve the state of stadia in the country.



“CAF banned stadiums in Ghana because there is no facility manager. Who ensures that the stadium is working? Who ensures the functionality of the stadium? It is because you don’t have any professional taking care of our stadiums that is how come we consistently have issues like that,” he stated.



Mr Botchway added, “if you had a professional in charge of stadiums, you make sure that day in day out our grass is up to the standard. The seats there are all in top shape and all that I don’t think you will have issues with FIFA. Facility Managers make sure these things are sorted and we get the best of every working environment.”



In a letter signed by CAF, the African football governing body stated that it had removed Baba Yara Stadium which is Ghana’s current best stadium from its approved stadiums for Senior Category A matches.



The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi was Ghana’s last resort after CAF disapproved the Cape Coast Stadium for the Black Stars World Cup playoff game against Nigeria in March 2022.



