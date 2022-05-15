FIFA Auditors commence audit of GFA

Sports News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has received Auditors from the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) as the world football governing body commence its Central Review (FIFA Audit) for the 2021 financial year.



The FIFA Auditors are in Ghana for the 2021 Central Review of the Financial Accounts of the Ghana Football Association in relation to the 2021 FIFA financial year. The Financial Year of FIFA is from January 1 to December 31 of the same year hence the Central Review will cover the period January 1 to December 31, 2021.



All Associations have by the end of the first quarter to send their financial reports and once successful the central review takes place in the second quarter. There are financial consequences for failing to meet the FIFA deadlines.



The commencement of work by the FIFA Auditors follows another successful Financial Reporting by the GFA for the period under review within the timelines set by FIFA and a successful kick-off meeting held last week.



The financial reports submitted by the GFA include the use of the FIFA Forward Funds and FIFA COVID-19 Funds disbursed during the period.



It would be recalled that the GFA has had two successful FIFA Audits since the resumption of football activities in Ghana after the #12 expose, the successful 2019 and 2020 Central Reviews.



The GFA welcomes the FIFA Audit Team and will work assiduously as always with the team to ensure another successful central review within the timelines given by FIFA.