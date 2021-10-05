FC Sheriff rejects Edmund Addo's Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol has turned down midfielder Edmund Addo's Black Stars invitation, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The club rejected the call-up because the Ghana Football Association (GFA) reached out to them late.



Ghanasoccernet had earlier reported that Addo was handed a late invitation after missing out on the provisional 32 man squad.



Addo was contacted when Itlay-based midfielder Alfred Duncan informed the GFA over his unavailability to join Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Although Addo was willing, his club was disappointed with the late invitation and decided not to release him for the crucial double-header against Zimbabwe.



Addo has been in great form this season, excelling for Sheriff who are enjoying a fairytale run in the UEFA Champions League.



He was excellent against Shaktar Donestk and giants Real Madrid, two games Sheriff shocked the football world by winning. As a result, they are first in the group, despite being their first appearance in the elite competition.



Addo, usually deployed as holding midfielder, joined the Moldovan champions in the summer and has established himself as a key player.



He hasn’t missed a game this season with a total of 12 appearances so far.



The Black Stars will take on the Warriors on Saturday, October 9 at the Cape Coast stadium on matchday three of the qualifiers before travelling to Harare three days later for the reverse fixture.