FC Sheriff refuse to release Edmund Addo for Ghana's games against Zimbabwe

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

FC Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder, Edmund Addo will not be able to honour his maiden call up for the Black Stars this month.



The midfielder was handed a late call up to the Black Stars for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers double-header against Zimbabwe this month.



The Ghana Football Association, on Tuesday, September 28, sent Addo an invitation to replace Fiorentina midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan could not turn up due to injury.



However, the Moldovan club has declined to release the player.



But FC Sheriff deemed the invitation too late, as it did not meet the required minimum 10-day prior notice as prescribed by Fifa and subsequently turned it down.



The GFA’s invitation was only eight working days to the first Black Stars game against the Warriors scheduled for the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 9.



Having only joined FG Sheriff this past summer, Addo has been an impressive form for the Moldovans, playing starring roles in their opening two Uefa Champions League group stage wins over Shakhtar Donetsk and record winners Real Madrid.



Heading into the match-day 3, Ghana are second of the Group G qualifiers tied on three points with Ethiopia. South Africa lead the pack with four points with Zimbabwe bottom with just a point.



The Black Stars will be hoping to return to winning ways after losing to South Africa in the second Group G game at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.



