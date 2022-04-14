FC Samartex using timber money to influence matches in DOL - Ebusua Dwarfs coach alleges

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Ebusua Dwarfs head coach, Kukuu Dadzie, has alleged that FC Samartex has been influencing and manipulating games in Zone 2 of the Division One League.



According to him, Samatex is in pole position to qualify out of the Zone to the Premier League.



He stated that the team is well-financed and has been manipulating matches involving other teams to ensure they qualify.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, he said: “I don’t want to spill all the secrets but it seems the referees make a lot of mistakes which are very intentional. The mistakes do favor one team which is Samatex.



“We have evidence to back these claims. The referees are helping Samatex to qualify from our Zone to the Premier League. We played against Samatex, we scored them first before they were awarded a dubious penalty to equalise.



“Even in our matches they even influence referees against us. We are trying to catch up with them but we will do our best”



“They are using Timber money to influence matches in our zones”, he added.



Dwarfs and Samatex are in Zone Two of the National Division One League.



Samatex is currently on top of the table with 50 points while Ebusua Dwarfs is placed second with 40 points.