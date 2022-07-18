FC Nordjælland Ladies touch down in Ghana ahead of Hasaacas Ladies friendly

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

FC Nordjælland has arrived at a resounding welcome by the leadership of Hasaacas Ladies Football Club on Sunday, July 17, 2022.



The 2020 Danish Cup Champions on Sunday evening were given a warm welcome at the Kotoka International Airport by Executives of Hasaacas Ladies Football Club, led by President Mr. Benjamin Nana Bayin Eyison and Brands and Marketing Manager, Mr. Ohene Brenya Bampoe.



The arrival of the European side is geared toward a planned pre-season friendly to be held at the Nduom Sports Complex, Elmina, on Saturday, July 23, 2022.



The game will kick off at 3:00 pm.



It is Hasaacas Ladies' first game of the pre-season campaign. The reigning West Africa Football Union Zone B Women's Champions League Champions will be fine-tuning ahead of the upcoming season.





Club President Benjamin Nana Bayin Eyison and Brands and Marketing Manager, @obbampoegh were there to welcome our guests from Denmark ???????? @FCNordsjaelland. #Hasmal || https://t.co/OEiwrk9eiS pic.twitter.com/RS5vhN8M47 — Hasaacas Ladies FC ???????? (@HasaacasLadies) July 17, 2022