FC Linz terminate Raphael Dwamena's contract

Sports News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Austrian side FC Blau Weiss Linz have terminated the contract of Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena on grounds of health concerns.



The club in a statement signed by its Sporting Director described as difficult the decision to end their relationship with Dwamena.



He suggested to Raphael Dwamena to consider handing his boots to avert any issue in the future.



Tino Wawra told Laola1: "There was an appointment this week when we told him and his management that it was no longer an option for us that he is on the pitch for us. The risk is just too great for us."



"We are very sorry for him. Apart from Salzburg, you won't find a player with the quality of a healthy Raphael Dwamena in all of Austria.



"It's a shame that he probably has to think about a final retirement now. He is a great guy, has a top character. That's why the decision is all the more difficult for us. "

Dwamena joined the club last summer on a two-year-deal with the view his health issues had been put behind him.



He however collapsed recently during a match between his side and TSV Hartberg in an OFB Cup game.



He was stabilized with the help a defibrillator and spent some weeks away from the pitch to receive treatment.