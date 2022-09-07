FC Koln sports director explains Kingsley Schindler's new position

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

FC Koln sports director Christian Keller has revealed why Kingsley Schindleris playing in a new position.



According to Christian Keller the club sees Kingsley Schindler as a right back and he will play in that position till the injured Benno Schmitz returns.



In the second half of the game against VfB Stuttgart, Benno Schmitz was aggressively tackled from the sidelines by Atakan Karazor. The Swabian defender received a yellow card for the incident and even abused Schmitz, who was on the ground, accusing him of acting.



However, the FC defender sustained an ankle injury during this action, putting him out for many weeks.



"In our eyes, Kingsley Schindler is a right-back, even if Steffen often used him up front," said Keller after the sale of Kingsley Ehizibue despite Schmitz's injury.



“The squad planning included three right-backs in Schindler, Ehizibue and Schmitz. That's why we agreed to Ehizibue's move,"