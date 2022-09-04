FC Köln will rely on Kingsley Schindler at right-back

Sports News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

FC Köln will go without a new right-back at least until the World Cup break in mid-November. The billy goats have not responded to the departure of c or the injury to Benno Schmitz. Instead, Steffen Baumgart relies on the services of Kingsley Schindler.



Kingsley Schindler has appeared as a right-back four times for 1. FC Köln in the Bundesliga. The trained offensive player also booked two more appearances in the DFB Cup. Only in the second-round game against VfB Stuttgart in the pre-season could the billy goats win a game with Schindler at right-back.



Of course, it wasn't due to the performances of the 29-year-old that FC only managed to get one point from the remaining games. However, the qualities of the native of Hamburg are significantly higher. In Hanover, Schindler helped out at right back in seven games, otherwise the right-footed player was only used as a right-back in the youth team.



At 1. FC Köln, however, the goalscorer from the play-off second leg against Fehérvár is likely to play one or the other game in the back four. After all, Schindler is currently the last possible professional alternative in the squad. Despite the departure of Kingsley Ehizibue and the injury to Benno Schmitz, which will force the regular player to sit out for around four weeks, the Cologne team have not taken up this position on the transfer market.



With Georg Strauch (U21) and Tidiane Toure (U19), Steffen Baumgart only has two youngsters left to play should Schindler injure himself or the player be unavailable for another reason. In view of the upcoming multiple burden (five games alone in the next two and a half weeks) not a small risk for the club, which has still declared relegation as the first goal.



“King is not just an alternative. We assume that he can do that very well, ”said Steffen Baumgart on Thursday, reassured by the personnel situation at right-back. A system change, for example with Luca Kilian, Timo Hübers and Kristian Pedersen as a back three, is therefore out of the question for the coach. "No," Baumgart made clear. “We don't play with a back three. In the end it's usually a chain of five with a parked bus in the back anyway. It's not my story and it's not my football."



