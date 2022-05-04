FC Cincinnati coach Tyrone Marshall excited about Salim Adams addition

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

American side FC Cincinnati 2 have signed Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams on a loan through 2022, with an option to purchase, pending league and federation approval, in addition to ITC and work authorization.



The 19-year-old midfielder has been in good form for the phobians since joining the club from New Edubiase at the start of the season.



Speaking on the arrival of the midfielder, Coach Tyrone Marshall said he is excited about the addition of the Ghanaian.



“I’m excited to welcome Salim to FC Cincinnati. He’s a promising midfielder who will be an excellent addition to our group and to the environment we’re trying to create,” Coach Tyron Marshall said.



Adams is the first player to arrive from Hearts of Oak as a part of the Common Value Club Alliance.



The 19-year-old has scored three goals in his 23 appearances in defensive midfield for Hearts of Oak, including a man-of-the-match performance in the 2022 President’s Cup victory against Asante Kotoko.