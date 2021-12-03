FC Blau Weiss terminates Raphael Dwamena's contract

Sports News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena's contract with Austrian Second Division League side FC Blau Weiss Linz has been terminated following his heart disease setbacks.



The 26-year-old, who joined the club on a two-year deal last summer, recently collapsed against TSV Hartberg in a round of 16 matches in the OFB Cup.



Dwamena, equipped with a defibrillator, collapsed while screaming in the early stages of the cup match.



Confirming his release from the club, Sporting director Tino Wawra told Laola1: "There was an appointment this week when we told him and his management that it was no longer an option for us that he is on the pitch for us. The risk is just too great for us."



"We are very sorry for him. Apart from Salzburg, you won't find a player with the quality of a healthy Raphael Dwamena in all of Austria.



"It's a shame that he probably has to think about a final retirement now. He is a great guy, has a top character. That's why the decision is all the more difficult for us. "



Dwamena has previously played for RB Salzburg, FC Lustenau, Real Zaragoza, Levante, velje BK, FC Zurich, and FC Liefering.



