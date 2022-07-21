FC Basel chief hails signing of defender Kasim Adams

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FC Basel squad planner Philipp Kaufmann has hailed the signing of Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams Nuhu.



Adams has joined the Swiss giants on a season-long loan from German side Hoffenheim.



"His experience and physical presence on the pitch are elements in our defense that we've been lacking so far. We had very good talks with Kasim and felt a hunger for match practice after his difficult year at TSG Hoffenheim.



"He's a very energetic guy and we're convinced that his qualities on and off the field make him a perfect fit for our team," Kaufmann told the club's website.



Adams, who appeared in just three games for the German club, has moved to Basel in search of more regular playing time.



The 27-year-old is desperate to have a good season so that Otto Addo can consider him for Ghana's World Cup campaign later this year.



In 2018, Adams joined Hoffeinhem from BSC Young Boys, where he helped the club win the Swiss Super League for the first time in 32 years.



"I see myself as a physically strong team player who always tries to bring positive energy into the team in order to be successful with the team.



"I'm looking forward to returning to the Super League, playing a lot of games and winning as many titles as possible with FCB," Adams told Basel's website.



Adams has already been under contract with RCD Mallorca, Fortuna Düsseldorf, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and the BSC Young Boys.



The central defender has also played in international cup competitions such as the UEFA Champions and Europa League.



The young FCB team should now benefit from the experience gained by the defensive leader in various leagues and competitions.



