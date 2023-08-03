FA Election Committee announces roadmap and guidelines for 2023 elections

Sports News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the road map for the 2023 GFA elections on Thursday, August 3, 2023, a communique has revealed.



Per the communique, the GFA Presidential position and the Executive Council positions are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at a yet-to-be-announced venue.



The election for the Regional Football Association (RFA) positions is also scheduled to take place on Friday, September 29, 2023.



"Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the GFA Statutes 2019 and the GFA Regulations on Elections 2019, the Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association wishes to announce for the attention of the football family and all stakeholders, the Guidelines and Roadmap for the 2023 GFA Elections.



"The football governing body, FIFA, has received a copy of the GFA Elections Roadmap and Guidelines.



"The 2023 GFA Elections shall be conducted in full compliance with the provisions of the GFA Statutes 2019 and the GFA Regulations on Elections 2019, the statement says."





