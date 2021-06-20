You are here: HomeSports2021 06 20Article 1290964

Sports News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

FA Cup match report: Young Wise eliminates WAFA to reach Round of 16

Division One League side Young Wise caused a major upset on Saturday, June 19, 2021, when they ousted Ghana Premier League giants WAFA from the MTN FA Cup via the lottery of a penalty shootout.

The Doboro-based side triumphed 6-5 during the spot kicks to seal the win in their round of 32 contest.

After a regulation time, both teams were level at 1-1.

But it was Wise who converted all their penalties and won it in sudden death.

WAFA coach Prosper Narteh Ogum paid for his decision to rejig his team sheet by fielding fringe players.

Young Wise are through to the round of 16.

