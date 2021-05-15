FA Cup final: 'Chelsea vs Leicester match prediction' for Wembley stadium

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di 140th FA Cup final go see eight-time winners Chelsea face Leicester City in front of around 21,000 fans for Wembley stadium on Saturday.



Dis na Chelsea 15th final, while for di Foxes dis na dia fifth- but one go win di match na di big question.



For di final BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson dey compete against Radio 1Xtra DJ Ace, wey dey support FA Cup holders Arsenal.



Arsenal bin beat Chelsea for last year final but their defence end for January afta Southampton beat dem for fourth round.



