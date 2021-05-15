FA Cup final: 'Chelsea vs Leicester match prediction' for Wembley stadium

Di 140th FA Cup final go be between Chelsea den Leicester City for Wembley
Di 140th FA Cup final go see eight-time winners Chelsea face Leicester City in front of around 21,000 fans for Wembley stadium on Saturday.
Dis na Chelsea 15th final, while for di Foxes dis na dia fifth- but one go win di match na di big question.
For di final BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson dey compete against Radio 1Xtra DJ Ace, wey dey support FA Cup holders Arsenal.
Arsenal bin beat Chelsea for last year final but their defence end for January afta Southampton beat dem for fourth round.
FA Cup final prediction
Result
Lawro
Ace
SATURDAY
Chelsea v Leicester
x-x
1-0
1-2
No replay for di FA Cup final. If di score dey level afta 90 minutes, Den dem go play extra time and penalty to decide di winner of di match.
LAWRO FA CUP FINAL PREDICTION
SATURDAYChelsea v Leicester (FA Cup final, 17:15 BST)
Chelsea midweek defeat to Arsenal open door small for teams wey dey below dem for di race for di top four, especially because dem dey try to win di FA Cup dis weekend, onto say dia rivals dey play for Premier League.
Di Blues bin make seven changes for di Gunners game, wey many pipo feel say bin dey too much - even wit a game like dis next. E backfire for dem because of di result dem get.
Thomas Tuchel go pick imstrongest team for dis match, and I feel say dat go dey too much for Leicester - di Foxes bin get good win for Old Trafford on Tuesday, but dat na against a weak Manchester United side.
E go dey close but, from wetin I do see of Brendan Rodgers side in di past few weeks, I no think say dem get enough in dem them to break down dis Chelsea side.
To get around 20,000 fans back inside Wembley go help, though, especially for di team wey dey chase di game and need dia fans to ginger dem to come back.
I dey stick wit Chelsea to win it. Dem go create more chances, and dem just need to take them.
Lawro prediction: 1-0
Ace prediction: Me I dey go wit Leicester. I feel say Chelsea eye dey on different prize wit di Champions League final in a couple of weeks. For Tuchel to come in and win the FA Cup straight away im go really make im mark, but winning di Champions League go dey even bigger. 1-2