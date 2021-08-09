You are here: HomeSports2021 08 09Article 1328011

Sports News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FA Cup final: AshGold skipper Richard Osei Agyemang named MOTM

AshantiGold captain, Richard Osei Agyemang AshantiGold captain, Richard Osei Agyemang

Ashanti Gold captain Richard Osei Agyemang was named Most Valuable Player in the final of the 2020/21 MTN Ghana FA Cup on Sunday despite his side's defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak on penalties.

The centre back put up a solid display to stop the marauding Hearts of Oak attack and was one of the reason behind the barren scoreline after extra-time.

He produced the steel tackles and shored up the backline alongside Empem Dacosta.

Agyemang scored during the penalty shootout as his side suffered an 8-7 reverse to the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium.

AshGold goalkeeper Kofi Mensah missed his spot-kick during the sudden death after his opposite number Richard Attah had scored to hand the trophy to Hearts.