Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

FA Cup: MTN extends sponsorship for three more seasons

The Digital Marketing Manager of MTN Ghana, Mr Wisdom Kwashie on Thursday announced that the top telecom company has extended the sponsorship of the MTN FA Cup competition to 2023, and clubs, as well as players and fans, will have more to cheer about.

Speaking at the balloting for the round of 32 for the ongoing competition, he noted that MTN Ghana is celebrating 25 years and will continue to brighten lives.

Marketing Manager of Star-Times, Mrs Akofa Benson said her company is happy to be associated with the MTN FA Cup.

Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, Mr Wilson Arthur disclosed that the finals of the competition will come off on August 8, 2021.

The next set of matches will be played between 18th and 21st June.

Thirty-two (32) clubs have been drawn to battle for the round 16 of the competition with Ghana Premier league heavyweight Asante Kotoko drawn against lower-tier side Thunderbolt FC.

Hearts of Oak will battle it out with Windy Professionals while Medeama Sporting Club face rivals Karela United.

Below is the full draw:

Tamale City vs Techiman City

Kintampo Top Stars vs Kato Freedom Fighters

Paga Crocodiles vs Aduana Stars

Steadfast FC vs Berekum Chelsea

Kintampo FC vs Sunyani Reformers

Thunderbolt vs Asante Kotoko

Asokwa Deportivo vs Skyy FC

Karela United vs Medeama SC

Elmina Sharks vs Venomous Vipers

Aboi Young Stars vs Ashantigold

Attram De Visser vs Okwahu United

Accra Hearts of Oak vs Windy Professionals

Legon Cities vs Phar Rangers

Third World FC vs Tema Youth

Young Wise vs WAFA

Heart of Lions vs Great Olympics

