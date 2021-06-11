FA Cup: MTN extends sponsorship for three more seasons

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Digital Marketing Manager of MTN Ghana, Mr Wisdom Kwashie on Thursday announced that the top telecom company has extended the sponsorship of the MTN FA Cup competition to 2023, and clubs, as well as players and fans, will have more to cheer about.



Speaking at the balloting for the round of 32 for the ongoing competition, he noted that MTN Ghana is celebrating 25 years and will continue to brighten lives.



Marketing Manager of Star-Times, Mrs Akofa Benson said her company is happy to be associated with the MTN FA Cup.



Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, Mr Wilson Arthur disclosed that the finals of the competition will come off on August 8, 2021.



The next set of matches will be played between 18th and 21st June.



Thirty-two (32) clubs have been drawn to battle for the round 16 of the competition with Ghana Premier league heavyweight Asante Kotoko drawn against lower-tier side Thunderbolt FC.



Hearts of Oak will battle it out with Windy Professionals while Medeama Sporting Club face rivals Karela United.



Below is the full draw:



Tamale City vs Techiman City



Kintampo Top Stars vs Kato Freedom Fighters



Paga Crocodiles vs Aduana Stars



Steadfast FC vs Berekum Chelsea



Kintampo FC vs Sunyani Reformers



Thunderbolt vs Asante Kotoko



Asokwa Deportivo vs Skyy FC



Karela United vs Medeama SC



Elmina Sharks vs Venomous Vipers



Aboi Young Stars vs Ashantigold



Attram De Visser vs Okwahu United



Accra Hearts of Oak vs Windy Professionals



Legon Cities vs Phar Rangers



Third World FC vs Tema Youth



Young Wise vs WAFA



Heart of Lions vs Great Olympics