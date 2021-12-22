FA Cup: Hearts of Oak through to round of 32 with slim win over Accra Lions

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Reigning champions Hearts of Oak advanced to the next stage of the MTN FA Cup on Wednesday afternoon as they beat Accra Lions for the second time in three days.



The Phobians followed up their 2-0 Ghana Premier League victory over Lions with a 1-0 win in the cup competition to reach the round of 32 stage.



The only goal of the encounter was scored by Ibrahim Salifu in the 22nd minute. Salifu converted nicely from close range after receiving a beautiful through pass from Isaac Mensah.



Lions had their moments, especially in the 66th minute when they almost equalised. Substitute Daniel Awuni hit the post after beating his marker.



In the closing stages, Lions appealed for a penalty as they thought Hearts defender Caleb Amankwah had handled the ball in the box, but referee Charles Bulu will have none of it.



Lions will now focus on the league and try to avoid relegation.