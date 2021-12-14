FA CUP R64 draw: Hearts of Oak paired with Accra Lions, Kotoko draw King Faisal

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medeama visits Karela United in MTN FA Cup 64



Aduana host Eleven Wonders in Dormaa



Ashanti Gold face Bechem United



Titleholders Hearts of Oak have drawn regional rivals Accra Lions FC whiles Asante Kotoko are paired with neighbours King Faisal for round 64 of the MTN FA cup.



Aside from the Kotoko-Faisal pairing, the other three GPL ties the draw produced were, Aduana Stars vs Elevn Wonders, Ashanti Gold hosting Bechem United in Obuasi while Medeama travel to Aiyinasie to play Karela United.



Thirty-one Division One League sides, fifteen third-tier clubs, as well as the 18 premiership side, made up the 64 from across the country made the draw that was staged today.



The 64 teams were zoned into 10 regional groupings to facilitate local derbies and ease up cost.



The FA is yet to announce dates for the fixtures.



Check out the full list below



Group A: 1. Sene Hotspurs v Berekum Freedom Fighters 2. Berekum Arsenals v Young Apostles 3. Wa Yassin v Bofoakwa Tano 4. Aduana FC v Eleven Wonders 5. Jinijini Eagles v Nsoatreman 6. Unity FC v Berekum Chelsea



GROUP B: 7. Dreams Tamale v Real Tamale United 8. Tamale City v Steadfast



GROUP C: 9. Bolga All Stars v Bolga FC



GROUP D: 10. Wa Sombo Free Stars v Wa Suntaa



GROUP E: 11. AshantiGold v Bechem United 12. Asokwa Deportivo v Pro Players Academy 13. Sasaamo Panin v Kwawuman United 14. King Faisal v Asante Kotoko 15. Koforidua Suhyen v First Klass



GROUP F: 16. Nzema Kotoko v Unistar Academy 17. Eleven Wise v Aboi Young Stars 18. Sekondi Hasaacas v GoldStars 19. Karela United v Medeama SC



GROUP G: 20. Swedru All Blacks v Ebusua Dwarfs 21. Skyy FC v Police Nationals 23. Elmina Sharks v Achiken FC



GROUP H: 24. Vision FC v Akosombo Krystal Palace 25. Port City FC v Dreams FC 26. Inter Allies v Kotoku Royals



GROUP I: 27. Sons of Thunder v Akatsi All-Stars 28. Heart of Lions v WAFA SC



GROUP J: 28. Tema Youth v Legon Cities 29. Accra Lions v Hearts of Oak 30. Real Athletico v Great Olympics 31. Liberty Professionals v FC Nania 32. Accra City Stars v Golden Kicks



