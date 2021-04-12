Ezra Olubi: Paystack co-founder wedding attire spark twitter reactions

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di co-founder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi, one online payment platform don dey trend for social media afta e drop fotos of how e take dress go one wedding wey im friend invite am go for im Twitter handle.



For di tweet e post on Saturday, e say "My friend invite me for her wedding, and di thing wey I hear na Ezra get dressed"





my friend invited me to her wedding party and all i heard was "ezra get dressed!" pic.twitter.com/oMdlP5A0JG — Ezra 'God' Olubi (@0x) April 10, 2021

Dis im dressing don cause gbasgbos for social media as some pipo hail di cloth wey im wear say e dey fine, odas reason say di fashion no make sense.For di foto, Ezra bin wear one black cloth wey be like gown, use lipstick, and paint im nails.However, dis no be di first time Ezra dressing go provoke plenty reactions online. For most of im fotos, e dey like use lipstick, paint im nails and wear long dreads.Di first time e post say im comot wit make up na for December 2013.Ezra, for one exclusive interview wit di New York Times, bin tok say e dey attend most meetings e get wit investor meetings for San Francisco and Lagos with tousled dreads, long nails wey e paint for bright colours and lipstick.Ezra tok say plenty times, di Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) wey goment don disband now harrass am sake am of im brightly painted nails and makeup on di streets of Lagos.As e dey trend for Twitter, many pipo begin wonder say who be dis Ezra wey dey cause commotion for social media.Ezra Olubi according to im LinkedIn account na Nigerian entrepreneur, Co-founder and CTO for Paystack.E be Software development veteran, technology consultant, needs assessment expert and e get specialties for Online Payments, Business Automation, Consumer Web, Ecommerce Systems.E also don work wit plenty ogbonge organizations.Dem born Ezra for 1986 for Ibadan, Oyo state, South West Nigeria.Ezra Olubi get degree in Computer Science from Babcock University for 2006.As e graduate from University, e work as IT Administrator at Business Consultant Limited