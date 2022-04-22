Extent of investigation into Ashgold and Inter Allies match fixing case causes delay - GFA

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana football was hit with a huge match fixing scandal last season and since then there has been any verdict on the issue. GFA has given a reason why football fans haven't heard anything.



The Ghana FA argues that the Disciplinary Committee's delay in issuing the judgment is due to the complexity of the investigations into the suspected match-fixing case involving AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies.



Hashmin Musah, a former Inter Allies defender who came on as a second-half replacement, purposefully scored two own goals as his team lost 0-7 to AshantiGold on July 17, 2021.



Musah subsequently justified his choice to score the own goals in last season's Ghana Premier League match-day 34 encounter, explaining that he did so to disrupt what he felt was a predetermined 5-0 result.



In an interview with Accra based radio station, Happy FM GFA's spokesman Henry Asante Twum said:



“The Disciplinary Committee has met every member of AshGold and Inter Allies, who has been charged. I have seen Dr. Kwaku Frimpong at the GFA on four occasions. The GFA isn’t protecting anyone but, the scope of the investigation is the reason the verdict has delayed.”