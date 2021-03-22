Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates, enjoy a complimentary hotel stay

Press Releases of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Emirates

Passengers travelling to Dubai via Emirates can now enjoy special fares, and an additional piece of baggage from 24 March to 30 June 2021*. And when you fly First Class or Business Class, you also get a night’s stay at JW Marriott Marquis for free.



With flexible booking options and free multi-risk travel insurance with COVID-19 cover, Emirates continues to offer stellar and safe travel experiences to Dubai.



Travellers who book return First Class and Business Class tickets to Dubai from 21 March to 7 April 2021 for travel between 24 March and 30 June 2021 are eligible for a complimentary one-night stay at the JW Marriott Marquis.



As one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels, the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai features award-winning dining options, its own shopping galleria, and a world-renowned spa; and is conveniently located near attractions like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the Dubai Opera. For more information on this offer, please visit https://www.emirates.com/gh/english/special-offers/enjoy-a-free-hotel-stay-in-dubai/



Promotional return fares to Dubai start from USD 680 in Economy Class, USD 3899 in Business Class and USD 8999 in First Class.



Passengers can also leave the problem of packing behind as they are entitled to an extra piece of baggage when travelling back to Ghana from Dubai on Emirates, leaving even more room for shopping.



Emirates has safely and gradually restarted operations across its network. Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July, Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season.



The city is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.



It was one of the world's first cities to obtain a Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guests’ health and safety.



Flexibility and assurance



Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 September 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years. More information here.



Travel with confidence



All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers.



In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, the airline also provides provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply. Policy details and more information here.



Health and safety



Customers can look forward to a safe and stress-free travel experience as Emirates has prioritised customer health and safety with a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer’s journey. Rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the COVID-19 Pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer, it has the highest ‘Safe Travel Score’ among 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide.



The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety.



Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.



For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.



My Emirates Pass



The exclusive offer that turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card is also back and has been extended this year giving customers even more chances to explore UAE for less. Emirates’ customers flying to and through Dubai from now to 30 September 2021 can take advantage of the exclusive offers by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets.



The offer includes discounts in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in world-class hotels. It also unlocks offers at many tourist attractions including Atlantis Aquaventure and At the Top Burj Khalifa. The full list of participating outlets can be found here: emirates.com/myemiratespass.**



*Blackout dates apply

**Local terms and conditions apply



For more information, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or visit www.emirates.com/xx