Explainer: Why Ghana has 1 athlete and 7 officials at the Winter Olympics

The Ghana Olympic Committee and relevant agencies came under the spotlight earlier this week after it emerged that the country was sending an athlete and seven officials to the Winter Olympics in Beijing.



The furry emanated as a section of the public did not understand why seven officials will patrol one athlete at a tournament.



Ghana’s only representation at the game is Carlos Maeder who will be competing in the men’s giant slalom event.



The number of officials on face-value look huge but anyone with an idea of how athletes prepare for these game would not be surprised.



To prepare an athlete effectively for such competitions, you need an experienced and efficient support system.



This support system includes physio, a medical doctor, the athlete’s coach, nutritionist a Chef de Mission and in the worst case scenario, one administrator.



In the Ghana case, there is the Deputy Sports Minister Evans Opoku Bobie who is the leader of the delegation and Mohammed Sahnoon, Secretary General of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) who will also double as the Chef de Mission for the Games.



There is Seth Panwum, Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Adam Hafiz, Chief Director at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Miss Farida Iddirs, a Proxy CDM, Mr. Abdul Aziz Issah from the Ghana Rugby and Football Union (GRFU) as well as Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee.



It is worth noting that the President of the National Olympic Committee and Secretary General are going to the competition at the invitation of the International Olympic Committee and are not on Ghana budget.