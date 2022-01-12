Experts identify inconsistencies within Black Stars technical department

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Some soccer experts have identified inconsistencies within the Black Stars playing body and technical department in recent times.



Veteran Sports Journalist Rosalind Amoh says the crop of players within the current Black Stars set up, though they have individual talents, do not play with telepathic understanding.



Speaking on the GTV’s Breakfast Show in a post mortem analysis of the team’s one-nil defeat to Morocco in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, Miss Amoh noted that, ”most key players of the Stars have reached the twilight of their career, making them pale in comparison with their opponents who are youthful and energetic”.



GBC’s Football Commentator Benjamin Willie Graham said the country must re-strategize and have a proper plan in place to end the forty-year AFCON trophy drought.



He said football, as a game, has evolved from the ”mere possession of talent to a state which has made the competition keener and tougher”.



He was contributing to other Soccer pundits on the performance of the Black Stars opening fixture against the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.