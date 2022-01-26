Expectations were too high for a 'young' Black Stars - Haruna Iddrisu on Ghana's AFCON failure

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Haruna Iddrissu swives Milovan Rajevac's sacking debate



Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has said Ghanaians overlooked the young age of the Black Stars players and were overly optimistic about the team’s chances at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation in Cameroon.



Ghana last won the AFCON in 1982 and were hoping to halt what has been a 40-year wait to lay hands on the trophy again. However, the West African country had their worst ever performance at the 2021 edition, exiting at the group stage with just a point.



Sharing his thought in Parliament regarding the shambolic performance by the national team, the Tamale South Member of Parliament said the squad had 17 debutants and that Ghanaians should not have demanded more than the team could offer.



"Our expectations were too high. What is the nature of the Black Stars of Ghana today? Minister(KT Hammond) you know for a fact that you went into the tournament with 17 debutants, 17 of our players were young players. So, if you go in, the nature of the was a young team. It is not the Black Stars of Abedi Pele, the Black Stars of Tony Yeboah, and the Black Stars of Samuel Osei Kuffour, No. We had as many as 17 young debutants in this particular category."



Following the poor showing, head coach, Milovan Rajevac has had fingers pointed at him with many calling for his exit. But the Minority leaders opted not to have a say on whether or not the coach should be sacked.



"To sack or not to sack, I may not offer an opinion. Local or foreign, I may not offer an opinion."



Ghana crushed out from the group stage of the tournament following a 3-2 loss to Comoros on the final group stage game.



The Black Stars, therefore, placed fourth in their group with no wins and two losses. Their first group stage elimination since 2006 and the worst performance since Ghana gained independence in 1957.