Expect more GFA sanctions - Saddick Adams warns after Ashgold demotion

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Match-fixing rocks GPL



Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months by GFA



Inter Allies and Ashanntigold demoted to Div. 2



Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams has cautioned clubs in the Ghana league to brace themselves for more sanctions from the Ghana Football Association in the coming days.



According to Saddick Adams, the GFA are bent on clamping down on players and football administrators who are involved in match fixing.



In a tweet, the sports journalist said, “on betting and match fixing in the Ghana Premier League, expect another explosive batch of sanctions from the Ghana FA in the next couple of weeks.”



“Some Ghana Premier League players and administrators caught pants down working with renowned betting syndicates. It’s VERY messy.”



His comments come after two clubs were found guilty of match fixing and have been handed severe punishments.



The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA demoted Ashantigold and Inter Allies to the Division Two League after the two clubs were found guilty of match manipulation.



Asante Kotoko player, Richmond Lamptey and about 20 other players have also been banned for 24 months by the GFA.



Ashantigold thrashed Inter Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a matchday 34 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.







