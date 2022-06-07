Expect magic whenever I’m invited to play for the Black Stars – Boakye Yiadom

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Richmond Boakye Yiadom has indicated that he will do magic whenever he is invited to play for the Black Stars.



Despite being part of the national team at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, the striker has missed the last two Black Stars call-ups.



Watching from home while Ghana begins the 2023 AFCON qualifiers as part of preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Richard Boakye Yiadom has noted that he is confident the Black Stars will do well in Qatar.



Speaking to Asempa FM, the striker who plays his football in Israel says he is ready whenever his services are needed in the national team.



‘‘Looking at the quality of players in Black Stars now, Ghana will definitely set a record at Qatar 2022. Whenever I’m invited, I will honor the call-up. And, when I come, there will be magic,’’ he Richmond Boakye Yiadom said.



Ghana returns to action on Friday, June 10, 2022. It will be a game against Japan in the Kirin Cup tournament.



