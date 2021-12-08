Expand Nsawam Prisons for hooligans - Charles Taylor to IGP Dampare

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor, has commended Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, for joining the fight against hooliganism at match venues.



Hooliganism was one of the major red flags in the 2020/2021 Ghana football seasons and this necessitated the move by the Ghana Football Association to fall on the police to intervene in the matter.



This has resulted in the arrest of a player and an official of Eleven Wonders for assaulting the referee in the club's defeat to Accra Lions last Saturday, December 4, 2021.



Reacting to this in an interview Speaking to Angel TV, Charles Taylor praised the IGP and recommended the expansion of Nsawam Maximum Prisons to accommodate those arrested for causing troubles at match venues.



"It is good that the new IGP is trying to fight hooliganism at match venues and has already made some arrests".



"If he's going to continue like this, I think they first need to expand Nsawam Prison. They need to clear a new site for a new prison for football hooligans alone because even the next Kotoko vs Hearts match alone, they can arrest at least twenty. And then the Division One League, they'll get new batch every weekend. I think they need a new site after Nsawam for this," he concluded.