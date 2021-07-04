Exit Arsenal star Partey, enter Andre Ayew: Ex-Swansea forward wins big at Ghana awards

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021
Ex-Swansea City forward Andre Ayew, Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan, and Chelsea custodian Edouard Mendy were the big winners in the annual Ghana Football Awards on Saturday night.
The Black Stars skipper had a good season with the Welsh outfit in the just-concluded Championship season and went on to win the Ghana Footballer of the Year award.
The 31-year-old was directly involved in 21 goals the Swans scored in the league, finding the back of the net 17 times and providing four assists. He was also on target for the team in the promotion playoffs, scoring the only goal in the 2-1 aggregate loss to Brentford.
Ayew also played a vital role to ensure Ghana made it to the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations finals.
The striker beat Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako and Ajax attacker Kudus Mohammed to the title.
He succeeded Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who had won the award the previous two times.
